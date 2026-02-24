Delay in release of Flamingo missiles was caused by Russian strike on manufacturing plant, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that due to the Russian strike on production facilities some time ago, there was a delay in the launch of domestic Flamingo missile production.

He announced this in an interview with Tagesschau, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"I have openly stated that the Ukrainian factory where Flamingo rockets were manufactured was also hit. Whether this was intentional or accidental, I do not wish to discuss at this time. However, there was a delay in production. Subsequently, production resumed, and a certain number of rockets were manufactured," the head of state reported.

The president noted that Ukraine sincerely hopes that the number of missiles will continue to grow and that there will be further attacks on Russia.

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"Oreshnik"

According to the head of state, several warehouses and a weapons factory have already been destroyed on Russian territory using Flamingo strikes.

He also said that the Ukrainian military is monitoring the production of components for the Oreshnik missile in Russia and that further tasks are related to this.

"The Russians are hiding the Oreshnik system. We understand why. Currently, they have three systems on the territory of the Russian Federation. These are the ones we can see. We want to have even more capabilities. Because when there are many air defense systems, you have to attack in a combined manner, just as the Russians attack us. A large number of drones, and then missiles are launched. It is difficult to overcome air defense systems. But we are working on it," Zelenskyy added.