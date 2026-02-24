Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations of occupation administrations – decree (updated)

Ukraine is introducing sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Ideological weapon

He recalled that Russians have a long-standing tradition of using historical falsehoods, manipulations, and silences as a weapon.

"But there is no Russian weapon that we have not learned to destroy, and we will overcome this ideological weapon of theirs as well. Sanctions are one of the tools," the head of state noted.

Read more: Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 66 individuals and 62 legal entities involved in Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex and financial sector

New sanctions introduced

According to him, today there is a new decision regarding sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 Russian organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations.

"They support Russian aggression and the occupation of Ukrainian territories, spread Russian propaganda and distort history and real facts, steal our documents from archives and cultural values from museums and reserves of the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula.

Work is also underway to align sanctions across international jurisdictions. We will pass all relevant information to partners for further work," Zelenskyy summarized.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed decision on sanctions and announced further sanctions measures

The corresponding decree has already been published on the website of the Office of the President.

Updated information

According to the Office of the President, the 29 sanctioned entities include Russian propagandist Alexander Chubaryan, who is a co-author of a Russian history textbook that justifies the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine in the style of Russian propaganda. Also included are Russian pseudo-historian and "Russian world" adept Alexey Miller and Artem Lahoyskyi, who betrayed Ukraine, entered the service of the occupiers, headed the so-called "Ministry of Culture of the Kherson Region," and assisted the Russians in everything: from adopting "documents" required by the invaders to violating the rights of Ukrainians.

Ukraine also applied sanctions against 15 Russian organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations involved in supporting Russian aggression and the occupation of Ukrainian territories, falsifying historical facts, stealing cultural values from Crimean museums and reserves, and misappropriating documents from the National Archival Fund of Ukraine and using them in favor of the aggressor.