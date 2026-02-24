ISS satellite "Time-lapse" recorded missile attack on Kyiv on night of 26-27 December. VIDEO
Footage taken from orbit during the rocket attack on Kyiv has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, on the night of 26-27 December 2025, during one of the massive shellings of the capital, the TimeLapse satellite aboard the International Space Station recorded flashes of air defence systems, missiles flying overhead, and explosions in Kyiv and the surrounding area.
Details of the attack
According to official data, on the night of 26-27 December, Russia attacked Ukraine with ten Iskander-M and Kinzhal ballistic missiles, as well as thirty cruise missiles – Kh-101, Iskander-K, and Kh-22.
The video shows the interception of targets in the air, the flight paths of the missiles, and a series of flashes that were visible even from space.
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