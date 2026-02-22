Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Woman and child were wounded in suburbs (updated)

On the night of Saturday, 22 February, Russian troops attacked the capital with ballistic weapons.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.

Initial consequences

As noted, a residential high-rise building in the Svyatoshinsky district was damaged as a result of the attack. A fire was reported on the roof of the building. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Later, Tkachenko denied reports of damage to the high-rise building.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kyiv region: woman injured, 8 people rescued from rubble in Fastiv region

As Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko later reported, two victims, a woman and a child, were hospitalised in Kyiv from the suburbs of the capital.

Preliminary reports indicate that debris fell in a private sector.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, 21 February, Russian troops launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

In the early morning, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones: there is a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.

Read also: Three employees of the Slovyansk Thermal Power Plant killed in Russian attack. New power outages in five regions, says Ministry of Energy