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Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Woman and child were wounded in suburbs (updated)
On the night of Saturday, 22 February, Russian troops attacked the capital with ballistic weapons.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.
Initial consequences
As noted, a residential high-rise building in the Svyatoshinsky district was damaged as a result of the attack. A fire was reported on the roof of the building. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Later, Tkachenko denied reports of damage to the high-rise building.
As Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko later reported, two victims, a woman and a child, were hospitalised in Kyiv from the suburbs of the capital.
Preliminary reports indicate that debris fell in a private sector.
What preceded this?
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