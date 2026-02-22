Ruscists attacked Kyiv region: woman injured, 8 people rescued from rubble in Fastiv region

On the night of February 22, the enemy carried out another massive missile and drone attack on peaceful settlements and critical infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

There are consequences in 5 districts

According to the RMA, as of now, the consequences have been recorded in five districts.

Unfortunately, there is information about an injured person. In the Boryspil district, a private house was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Preliminary reports indicate that a woman was injured by glass shards and is receiving the necessary medical care. A fire also broke out in a farm building in the same area. The fire has been localized.

In the Brovarsky district, 10 premises in a garage cooperative were damaged. The fire has been extinguished.

Five private houses were damaged in the Fastiv district. Eight people have been rescued from the rubble so far, including one child.

In the Bucha district, two private houses and a car were damaged.

Damage to warehouses and a private house was reported in the Obukhiv district.

All emergency services are working on site. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with and the damage assessed. People are being given all the help they need.

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