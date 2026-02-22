Ruscists attacked Kyiv region: woman injured, 8 people rescued from rubble in Fastiv region
On the night of February 22, the enemy carried out another massive missile and drone attack on peaceful settlements and critical infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
There are consequences in 5 districts
According to the RMA, as of now, the consequences have been recorded in five districts.
Unfortunately, there is information about an injured person. In the Boryspil district, a private house was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Preliminary reports indicate that a woman was injured by glass shards and is receiving the necessary medical care. A fire also broke out in a farm building in the same area. The fire has been localized.
In the Brovarsky district, 10 premises in a garage cooperative were damaged. The fire has been extinguished.
Five private houses were damaged in the Fastiv district. Eight people have been rescued from the rubble so far, including one child.
In the Bucha district, two private houses and a car were damaged.
Damage to warehouses and a private house was reported in the Obukhiv district.
All emergency services are working on site. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with and the damage assessed. People are being given all the help they need.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, February 21, Russian troops launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.
- In the early morning, the enemy launched a missile and drone attack, posing a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.
- It was also reported that Russian troops struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles.
- A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to an attack by the Russian Federation: debris fell in a residential area.
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