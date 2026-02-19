Chernihiv and Slavutych de-energized due to accident at energy facility – regional power company

Chernihiv, Slavutych, and a number of settlements in the district have been completely left without electricity due to an accident at an energy facility.

This was reported by JSC Chernihivoblenergo, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Attention!: Emergency power outage. As a result of an accident on one of the 110 kV overhead lines, consumers in Chernihiv, Slavutych, and a number of settlements in the Chernihiv district have been de-energized," the report states.

Read more: There are power outages in three regions due to enemy shelling, and in seven more due to weather conditions, - Ministry of Energy

Restoration of the electricity supply

It is noted that power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

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