Chernihiv and Slavutych de-energized due to accident at energy facility – regional power company
Chernihiv, Slavutych, and a number of settlements in the district have been completely left without electricity due to an accident at an energy facility.
This was reported by JSC Chernihivoblenergo, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Attention!: Emergency power outage. As a result of an accident on one of the 110 kV overhead lines, consumers in Chernihiv, Slavutych, and a number of settlements in the Chernihiv district have been de-energized," the report states.
Restoration of the electricity supply
It is noted that power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.
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