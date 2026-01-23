Power outages recorded in four regions after Russian night strikes – Energy Ministry

As a result of nighttime strikes by Russian forces, customers in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were left without power as of the morning of January 23.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

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It is emphasized that Ukraine’s power system is operating under increased load due to constant Russian attacks and difficult weather conditions. Repair crews from energy companies and district heating utilities are continuously handling the aftermath of damage to energy infrastructure.

New power outages

As a result of nighttime enemy strikes, customers in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were without power as of the morning. Emergency recovery works are underway in all regions.

Read more: As result of overnight strikes, power outages reported in three regions – Ukrenergo

Situation in the power system.

It is noted that in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Odesa region, distribution system operators continue to apply network restrictions. A return to forecast hourly outage schedules will take place after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Read more: 87% of customers de-energized in Chernihiv region as special emergency outage schedule applied

To preserve the integrity of the power system, emergency outages have now been forcibly applied in most regions due to equipment overload amid very high consumption levels. A return to forecast hourly outage schedules will take place after the situation in the power system stabilizes.