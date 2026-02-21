Flamingo missiles hit Votkinsk plant, where Russia manufactures ballistic missiles, - General Staff

On the night of February 21, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile forces and artillery struck the enemy's military-industrial complex and logistics using FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strike on the Votkinsk plant

The military-industrial complex "Votkinsk Plant" in the city of Votkinsk (Udmurt Republic, Russian Federation) has been hit. A fire has been reported on the premises. Details are being confirmed.

The Votkinsk Plant has the following functions: production of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) RS-24 Yars, Yars-S, Yars-M, ZM-30 (R-30) Bulava ballistic missiles for Project 955A Borei-A submarines; ballistic missiles of the 9M723-1 type for the Iskander-M OTRK and 9-S-7760 for the Kinjal aviation missile complex.

The Neftegorsk gas processing plant has been hit

Also, according to preliminary information, units of the Defense Forces have struck the Neftegorsk gas processing plant in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian occupation army. A fire has been reported on the territory of the enterprise. The scale of the damage is being clarified.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Udmurtia, Russia: factory producing Oreshnik and Iskander missiles was likely attacked. VIDEO

Other successful strikes

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, an enemy fuel and lubricants depot (in Donetsk) and a workshop for the production and maintenance of UAVs (near Nova Karakuba) were hit.

And in the village of Polohy (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), the Defense Forces struck a warehouse containing the occupiers' material and technical resources.

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently reducing the aggressor's logistical and production capabilities, depriving it of the resources to continue the war," the General Staff emphasizes.