Explosions were heard in Udmurtia, Russia: factory producing Oreshnik and Iskander missiles was likely attacked. VIDEO

On the evening of 20 February, explosions were heard in the city of Votkinsk, located in the Russian republic of Udmurtia. It is likely that a factory producing ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M and Oreshnik complexes was attacked.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The factory was probably attacked

"Based on footage from eyewitnesses, it can be concluded that the Votkinsk Plant was hit during the night attack," the report says.

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In addition, local residents claim in public posts that workshops No. 22 and No. 36 were damaged during the attack.

The Votkinsk Plant manufactures Iskander-M, Topol-M and Oreshnik missiles. The strategic defence enterprise is subject to sanctions by the United States, the United Kingdom, the EU, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Ukraine.

It should be noted that the distance from the Ukrainian border to the target is about 1,500 kilometres.

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