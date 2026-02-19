SSU drones attacked Velikolukskiy oil depot in Pskov region of Russian Federation, - sources. VIDEO

Drones from the SSU's "A" Special Operations Centre successfully struck the Velikolukskiy oil depot in the Pskov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

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Details

At least four explosions were reported at the site, followed by a large-scale fire. Employees of neighbouring enterprises were evacuated en masse.

Anti-drone nets stretched over fuel tanks were unable to protect them from the strike.

The Velikolukskiy oil depot is owned by Pskovnefteprodukt LLC. It stores diesel fuel, petrol and other petroleum products.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 19 February, drones attacked an oil depot in Velikie Luki in the Pskov region. The regional governor confirmed reports of a fire at the depot.

Read: Ilsky oil refinery, logistics facilities and communications hub of the occupiers hit, - General Staff