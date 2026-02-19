There is little chance of quick end to war in Ukraine through negotiations, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees almost no chance of a quick end to the war through negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Spiegel.

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"In my opinion, this war will only end when one of the two sides is exhausted, either militarily or economically," he explained.

According to Merz, rational and humanitarian arguments will not convince Putin.

Read more: Military makes progress in Geneva peace talks, - CNN

Therefore, according to the chancellor, the goal of European efforts is "to prevent Russia from continuing the war militarily and financing it economically."

Merz said he considers it "practically impossible" to restore normal relations with Putin: "When I look at this regime and this blind, fierce terror, I have little hope."

He also believes that "the Russian ruling clique cannot do without war in the near future."

"They have to keep the military machine going because they have no plan for what to do with the hundreds of thousands of soldiers, some of whom are seriously injured, who are returning from the front," the chancellor stressed.

Read more: Russians pay with the lives of 156 of their people to occupy one kilometer of Ukrainian land, - Zelenskyy

Merz also quoted the American-French historian Astolphe de Custine, who, after extensive travels in Russia in the 19th century, said:

"Russia is the most remarkable country for the observer in our time, because in it one can find both the deepest barbarism and the highest civilisation."

According to the chancellor, this is still relevant today.

"Right now, we see this country in a state of profound barbarism. This will not change in the near future, and we must accept it," he concluded.

Read more: Russians pay with the lives of 156 of their people to occupy one kilometer of Ukrainian land, - Zelenskyy

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