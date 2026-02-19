Military makes progress in Geneva peace talks, - CNN

Military officials participating in trilateral talks in Geneva have made "incremental but significant progress" in determining how the ceasefire will work.

This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A source familiar with the negotiations said that the parties had agreed on key terms and clarifications that would help lay the groundwork for future agreements.

Although political negotiations remained "tense," the source said, military negotiations had instilled cautious optimism among officials.

Read more: Ukraine has agreed to multi-level plan to ensure ceasefire, - FT

"One of the primary tasks of the military negotiations was getting agreement from both sides on key terms that would be used for the political negotiations, such as the practical terms of a ceasefire and what would constitute a violation of that ceasefire.

There was progress made on that front, the source said, though political officials still have to give the final sign-off. Officials expect another meeting to be scheduled in the near future, likely in the next few weeks, the source said."

Read more: Ukraine and Russia hold separate meeting after main Geneva talks – media

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks in Geneva that the political part of the negotiations had been difficult. However, all three sides were constructive on military issues.

The head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, said that the negotiations were "difficult but businesslike."

The White House believes that Ukraine and Russia have made "significant progress" in the trilateral talks in Geneva.

Read more: Zelenskyy confirmed discussions on a demilitarised zone