At the talks in Geneva, military almost agreed on how to monitor ceasefire, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during negotiations in Geneva, the military reached an understanding on how to monitor the ceasefire and end the war if there is political will.

The head of state said this in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

He spoke about the Ukrainian delegation's report after the trilateral talks in Geneva.

"As for the substance of the negotiations, first of all, you know there are two areas: military and political.

All three sides were constructive in the military direction. In my opinion, from the briefing I had, the military understands how to monitor the ceasefire and end the war if there is political will. They have agreed on almost everything," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the monitoring will definitely involve the United States.

"All other details - where, how to monitor, technical nuances - General Hnativ will report to me in more detail after his return," the head of state added.

Read more: Zelenskyy tasked Ukrainian delegation with making negotiations productive: Russia is trying to drag out process

What preceded this?

Read more: Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian team to organise his meeting with Putin