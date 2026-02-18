At the talks in Geneva, military almost agreed on how to monitor ceasefire, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during negotiations in Geneva, the military reached an understanding on how to monitor the ceasefire and end the war if there is political will.
The head of state said this in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
He spoke about the Ukrainian delegation's report after the trilateral talks in Geneva.
"As for the substance of the negotiations, first of all, you know there are two areas: military and political.
All three sides were constructive in the military direction. In my opinion, from the briefing I had, the military understands how to monitor the ceasefire and end the war if there is political will. They have agreed on almost everything," Zelenskyy said.
According to the president, the monitoring will definitely involve the United States.
"All other details - where, how to monitor, technical nuances - General Hnativ will report to me in more detail after his return," the head of state added.
What preceded this?
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
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