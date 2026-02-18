Zelenskyy tasked Ukrainian delegation with making negotiations productive: Russia is trying to drag out process

Before the start of today's work of the delegations in Geneva, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ukrainian team.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, yesterday there were various formats of meetings: both bilateral – between Ukraine and America, and multilateral formats.

In particular, there were talks between Ukrainian, American and Russian representatives in two areas, namely military and military-political issues.

Read more: Witkoff on talks in Geneva: There has been significant progress

Russia is trying to drag out negotiations

"The Ukrainian delegation, together with the American team, also met with European representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. We consider Europe's participation in the process to be critically important for the further successful implementation of entirely feasible agreements: Ukraine has no doubt that its partners are capable of ensuring the constructiveness of the negotiation process and, consequently, a worthy outcome. Yesterday's meetings were indeed difficult, and we can state that Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already be entering their final stage. I would like to thank the American side for their attention to detail and patience in talks with the Russian representatives present," he said.

Read more: It is unfair that Trump is calling on Ukraine, and not Russia, to make concessions for sake of peace, - Zelenskyy

Tasks for the Ukrainian delegation

In addition, Zelenskyy set a clear task for the Ukrainian delegation – to do everything possible to ensure that the negotiations are productive and increase the chances for peaceful solutions.

"Among other things, humanitarian issues should be discussed today, namely steps to exchange prisoners of war and release civilians. I am grateful to our representatives for their teamwork and implementation of the directives given to the delegation. Ukraine needs guaranteed security and reliable, lasting peace. That is what we are working for," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian team to organise his meeting with Putin

What preceded it?

Read more: Expect productive negotiations in Geneva, but everything boils down to issue of territories - Whitaker