It is unfair that Trump is calling on Ukraine, and not Russia, to make concessions for sake of peace, - Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is "unfair" that US President Donald Trump continues to publicly call on Ukraine, rather than Russia, to make concessions for the sake of a peace agreement.
The Ukrainian president made this statement in an interview with Axios, according to Censor.NET.
About Trump
Zelenskyy argues that although it may be easier for Trump to put pressure on Ukraine than on the much larger Russia, the way to create lasting peace is not to "give victory" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
"I hope this is just his tactic and not his final decision," the Ukrainian president said.
Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for his peacemaking efforts and said that his conversations with US negotiators Kushner and Witkoff do not involve the kind of pressure that Trump applies publicly.
"We respect each other," he said, adding that he is "not the kind of person" who easily succumbs to pressure.
- Recall that on the eve of the meeting, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should participate as soon as possible in the negotiations in Geneva with the participation of representatives of his administration, Witkoff and Kushner.
What preceded this?
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, further trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
- On 17-18 February, a new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States will take place in Geneva. Medinsky will again represent Russia.
- The first day of the trilateral talks in Geneva ended on 17 February.
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