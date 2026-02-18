Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian team to organise his meeting with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations to organise a meeting in Geneva with dictator Putin.

He stated this in an interview with Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He believes that the best way to achieve a breakthrough on the issue of territory in the negotiations is to meet with Putin in person.

Zelenskyy added that he had instructed his team to raise the issue of a future meeting at the leadership level in Geneva.

According to the head of state, during the second round of negotiations, Russian officials promised to consult with Moscow and return with a detailed position on the territorial issue.

Read more: It is unfair that Trump is calling on Ukraine, and not Russia, to make concessions for sake of peace, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resolve two sensitive issues through peaceful negotiations.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv for talks.

The Kremlin believes that the meeting between dictator Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should take place in Moscow.

Read more: Ukrainians will not agree to peace deal that cedes Donbas to Russia – Zelenskyy