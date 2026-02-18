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Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian team to organise his meeting with Putin
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations to organise a meeting in Geneva with dictator Putin.
He stated this in an interview with Axios, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
He believes that the best way to achieve a breakthrough on the issue of territory in the negotiations is to meet with Putin in person.
Zelenskyy added that he had instructed his team to raise the issue of a future meeting at the leadership level in Geneva.
According to the head of state, during the second round of negotiations, Russian officials promised to consult with Moscow and return with a detailed position on the territorial issue.
What preceded it?
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resolve two sensitive issues through peaceful negotiations.
- Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.
- Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv for talks.
- The Kremlin believes that the meeting between dictator Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should take place in Moscow.
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