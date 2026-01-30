I publicly invite Putin to come to Kyiv, if he dares, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Kyiv for talks.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, the head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

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Details

"Of course, it is impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It would be like meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can invite him to Kyiv, let him come. I publicly invite him, if he dares, of course.

We want to constructively agree on a real end to the war, we want to agree on a meeting that can be productive. But if someone does not want to meet but cannot afford to say so directly for some reason, then these invitations to Moscow are made," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The President noted that a meeting at the leadership level should resolve issues on which the negotiating teams do not have a mandate, in particular regarding territories.

Read more: Moscow discussed as possible venue for Zelenskyy–Putin meeting, Peskov says

What preceded it?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resolve two sensitive issues through peaceful negotiations.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.

Watch more: We must press enemy and preserve Ukraine’s freedom for generations – Zelenskyy presents awards to defenders. VIDEO