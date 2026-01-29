We must press enemy and preserve Ukraine’s freedom for generations – Zelenskyy presents awards to defenders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to preserve the unity of Ukrainian society, press the enemy, and achieve a just and lasting peace.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"It is important not to lose unity, not to betray each other, and to press on. To press the enemy, to press the fight, to achieve the goal, and that means achieving a real result for Ukraine. A life that Ukraine wants. Security that Ukraine needs. Freedom that is not only won, not only for a historic moment, but one that is definitely preserved, preserved for many years and generations to come. This is what Ukraine is fighting for now; this is what all of us are working on. And it is precisely thanks to all our warriors and all our people in Ukraine that we have every chance to achieve this," he wrote.

Honouring the fallen heroes

"I awarded servicemen of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces with the Order of the Gold Star and Crosses of Combat Merit, and handed the awards to the families of fallen Heroes who were granted the title posthumously. Thank you! Glory to our defenders!" the President added.