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News Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
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Zelenskyy may visit Moscow to meet with Putin, - Ushakov

ushakov

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ""TASS" " and ""RIA Novosti"".

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According to Ushakov, Putin has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet with Zelenskyy if he is "really ready."

The Russian president's aide also promised security guarantees to the Ukrainian leader in the event of his visit to Moscow.

Watch more: Work with US on post-war reconstruction agreement is actively underway, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ushakov added that the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy had been discussed several times during telephone conversations between the Russian president and US President Donald Trump. "During these conversations, Trump specifically suggested that we consider this possibility," he said.

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's readiness to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resolve two sensitive issues through peace negotiations.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8954) Vladimir Putin (4024) Ushakov Yuriy (12)
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