Zelenskyy may visit Moscow to meet with Putin, - Ushakov
Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ""TASS" " and ""RIA Novosti"".
According to Ushakov, Putin has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet with Zelenskyy if he is "really ready."
The Russian president's aide also promised security guarantees to the Ukrainian leader in the event of his visit to Moscow.
Ushakov added that the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy had been discussed several times during telephone conversations between the Russian president and US President Donald Trump. "During these conversations, Trump specifically suggested that we consider this possibility," he said.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's readiness to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resolve two sensitive issues through peace negotiations.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password