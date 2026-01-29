Moscow discussed as possible venue for Zelenskyy–Putin meeting, Peskov says

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is currently being discussed as a possible venue for a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, dismissing discussion of alternative options.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media.

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"For now, we are talking about Moscow," the spokesman said when asked whether Russia was ready to hold the meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

He added that "eventual considerations are inappropriate" when it comes to organizing the meeting, stressing that there is currently no specific decision on the format or the exact location.

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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was ready for a face-to-face meeting with Russian dictator Putin to resolve two of the most sensitive issues through peace talks.

Russian presidential aide Yurii Ushakov noted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could come to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

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