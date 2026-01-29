Peskov on alleged energy truce between Ukraine and Russia: "I can’t comment on it yet"

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov did not confirm reports of a possible energy truce between Ukraine and Russia, noting that Russia currently has no official information.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

In response to a question about possible agreements to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities, Peskov said: "No, I cannot comment on that yet."

He added that the Kremlin has no confirmed information that could be made public.

Read more: Russia will not publicly discuss documents on settling war in Ukraine – Kremlin

What preceded it?

Earlier today, January 29, reports appeared in Russian online communities about an alleged ban by the Russian Federation on strikes against Ukraine's energy sector, as well as restrictions on strikes against Russian territory.

Konstantin Nemichev, founder of the Kraken division, noted: "It seems that the energy truce is working on both sides. Let's see how it will be implemented."

At the same time, Ukrainian Telegram channels warned that no final decision had yet been made to halt attacks on energy facilities and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

Read more: Ukraine faces three tough weeks due to cold snap and Russian attacks on energy sector, - Reuters