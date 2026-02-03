Ukraine has agreed to multi-level plan to ensure ceasefire, - FT

Ukraine has agreed with its Western partners that any violations by Russia of the future ceasefire agreement will result in a coordinated military response from Europe and the United States.

This is stated in an article in the Financial Times, as reported by Censor.NET.

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First stage

The publication notes that the plan was discussed repeatedly in December and January between Ukrainian, European and American officials, and it will provide for a multi-level response to any violations of the agreed ceasefire by Russia.

According to the proposal, any violation of the ceasefire by Russia will result in a response within 24 hours, starting with a diplomatic warning and, if necessary, action by the Ukrainian army to stop the violation.

Read more: US will help ensure casefire in Ukraine through intelligence and logistics, - draft statement by Coalition of Willing

Second stage

If military action continues after these steps, Ukraine and its allies will move on to the second stage of response – the use of forces from the "Coalition of the Willing," which includes most EU members, as well as the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey.

The publication's interlocutors added that if the attack expands, 72 hours after the first violation, a coordinated response will be launched by Western-backed forces, including the US military.

Read more: Ceasefire must preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and be backed by guarantees from the US and Europe, says Merz