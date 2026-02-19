Russians pay with the lives of 156 of their people to occupy one kilometer of Ukrainian land, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that even the radical part of Russian society does not believe the Russian authorities' statements about "successes" on the front.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with Piers Morgan, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

According to the president, the Russians tried to sell "successful steps" to their audience, but failed.

Even their audience—the nationalist, radicalized part of Russian society—does not trust the government or Putin. Because they see that there are no successful moves on the battlefield.

Russia is currently losing 30,000–35,000 soldiers per month, either killed or seriously wounded. They are literally paying with the lives of 156 people to occupy one kilometer of our land. But we also have our offensive measures, and then they lose it," he said.

Read more: I try to be honest in everything and with everyone. We are building an anti-corruption infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

Other statements by Zelenskyy

In an interview, the head of state said he was not sure that the issue of territories could be resolved by delegations.

He also spoke about "completely different" talks with the US.

According to Zelenskyy, the next round of negotiations will take place in Switzerland.

The president confirmed that a demilitarized zone was discussed during the negotiations in Geneva.

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