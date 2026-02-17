Ilsky oil refinery, logistics facilities and occupiers’ communications hub were hit, - General Staff

Defence Forces units continue to strike important enemy logistics facilities deep inside enemy territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Oil refinery hit

In particular, on the night of 17 February, the Ilsky oil refinery was hit in the vicinity of Ilsky (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation). The target was hit, causing a fire on the territory of the facility.

The results are being clarified.

The Ilsky oil refinery is one of the largest oil industry enterprises in the south of the Russian Federation and plays an important role in the production of petroleum products. The total capacity of the primary processing facilities is 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise is involved in supplying the occupying army.

Read more: Drones attacked Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Other damage

Enemy concentrations in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the areas of Rozyvka and Liubymivka.

In addition, enemy logistics facilities were hit - MTZ warehouses in Donetsk and in the area of Lidyne (TOT Donetsk region).

Also, in the area of Zelenopil (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), the communications hub of the enemy's 127th motorised rifle division was hit.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.

Read more: Ukhta oil refinery in Russia hit. Fire broke out at enterprise, - General Staff

What is known about the Ilsky Oil Refinery?

The Ilsky Oil Refinery is one of Russia's medium-capacity oil refineries, located in the village of Ilsky in the Krasnodar Krai.

The plant processes about 3 million tonnes of oil per year and produces diesel fuel, petrol, fuel oil and liquefied gas, supplying the regional market and logistics deliveries through Black Sea ports.

During 2025–2026, the Ilsky Refinery was repeatedly attacked:

1 January 2026: The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the oil refinery as part of a series of attacks on the Russian Federation's oil infrastructure.

19 November 2025: Ukrainian drones struck the Ilsky oil refinery — one of the "deep" attacks on the Russian Federation's oil infrastructure.

7 September 2025: Drones caused a fire in the technological part of the oil refinery.

Earlier in 2025: An attack using SSU and SOF drones caused significant damage to part of the technological facilities.

Read more: Drones attacked Krasnodar Territory: tank with oil products was damaged