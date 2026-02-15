Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai: tank with oil products was damaged

On the night of Sunday, February 15, 2026, Ukrainian drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel ASTRA.

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Tank containing petroleum products damaged

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, confirmed that the Russian region had been attacked during the night, with the consequences recorded in several municipalities: in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district, in Sochi, and in the village of Yurovka in the Anapa municipal formation.

According to him, the most difficult situation is in the village of Volna. There, a tank containing petroleum products, a warehouse, and terminals have been damaged. Two people are reported to have been injured in the same village and have been hospitalized.

Read more: BK-16 amphibious assault boat and radar in Crimea, enemy communications hub in Prymorsk, and ammunition depot in Novoekonomichne were hit, - General Staff

Fires broke out

Several fires broke out in the region, which are being extinguished by 126 rescuers and 34 pieces of equipment, including units from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Krasnodar Territory.

According to a Russian official, a private house in Sochi was damaged—windows were broken and the heating system was damaged. In the village of Yurovka, a boiler room was damaged, but no fire broke out.

Watch more: Fire Point shows moment "Flamingo" missiles launched at Russian GRAU arsenal in Volgograd region. VIDEO