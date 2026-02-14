Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike important enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Strike on Crimea

Yes, it has been confirmed that on February 12, 2026, in the area of Novoozernoye in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukrainian Crimea, the enemy's BK-16 transport and landing craft was successfully destroyed.

Also on February 12, in the area of Gvardeyskoye (TOT AR Crimea), the RSP-10 radar station was hit.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,252,020 people (+1,070 per day), 11,668 tanks, 37,282 artillery systems, 24,031 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Strike on Prymorske

Among other things, in the area of Primorsk (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), on the same day, a communications hub of the Russian occupiers was hit.

Strike on Novoekonomichne

"In addition, yesterday, February 13, an enemy ammunition depot was hit in the Novoekonomichny district (TOT Donetsk region)," the General Staff added.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.

Read more: 54 combat clashes reported along front line since start of day: most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff