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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,252,020 people (+1,070 per day), 11,668 tanks, 37,282 artillery systems, 24,031 armored personnel carriers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,252,020 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 14, 2026, are estimated at:

  • staff – approximately 1,252,020 (+1,070) persons
  • tanks – 11,668 (+1) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,031 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,282 (+28) units.
  • MLRS – 1,645 (+3) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,300 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 134,306 (+914) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,286 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 29 (+1) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 78,388 (+120) units.
  • special equipment – 4,071 (+1) units.

Watch more: Russian soldier commits suicide on battlefield by placing grenade between his legs. VIDEO

Понад 1,25 млн втрат: статистика війни на 14 лютого

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Russian Army (11886) Armed Forces HQ (5181) liquidation (3063) elimination (7354)
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