54 combat clashes reported along front line since start of day: most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 54 combat clashes have taken place along the front line.

This was reported in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling targeting areas of populated settlements, including Buda-Vorobiivska in the Chernihiv region, and Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne, Kruzhok, Ryzhivka, and Bachivsk in the Sumy region.

Read more: "Nebo-U" radar station, areas where UAV operators were concentrated, and an RF warehouse have been hit in TOT, - General Staff

Fighting in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there was one combat engagement with the enemy, the enemy carried out 52 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Lyman, and in the direction of Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrekivka and Drobyshcheve. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russians tried three times to advance toward our troops’ positions in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Ivanivka, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, and Novooleksandrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 14 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,250,950 people (+800 per day), 11,667 tanks, 37,254 artillery systems, 24,028 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, Dorozhnianka, and toward Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiilivka, Barvinivka, Svoboda, Huliaipilske, and Zaliznychne. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Plavni and toward Prymorske. The area of the settlement of Zaporizhets came under an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far," the report said.

Read more: No Russian attacks were recorded on four sections of the front line. A total of 142 combat engagements, - General Staff. MAP