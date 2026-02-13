Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,250,950 people (+800 per day), 11,667 tanks, 37,254 artillery systems, 24,028 armored personnel carriers
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,250,950 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
- personnel – approximately 1,250,950 (+800) individuals
- tanks – 11,667 (+5) units.
- armored combat vehicles – 24,028 (+3) units.
- artillery systems – 37,254 (+41) units.
- MLRS – 1,642 (+1) cases.
- air defense systems – 1,300 (+1) units.
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs – 133,392 (+1,239) units.
- cruise missiles – 4,286 (+16) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 78,268 (+127) units.
- special equipment – 4,070 (+0) units.
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