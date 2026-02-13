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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,250,950 people (+800 per day), 11,667 tanks, 37,254 artillery systems, 24,028 armored personnel carriers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,250,950 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

  • personnel – approximately 1,250,950 (+800) individuals
  • tanks – 11,667 (+5) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,028 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,254 (+41) units.
  • MLRS – 1,642 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,300 (+1) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 133,392 (+1,239) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,286 (+16) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 78,268 (+127) units.
  • special equipment – 4,070 (+0) units.

Watch more: Scouts from 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" captured two occupiers while clearing positions: "You keep messing around — you’ll get bullet in your head. Got it?". VIDEO

Вттрати ворога на ранок 13 лютого

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Russian Army (11882) Armed Forces HQ (5179) liquidation (3062) elimination (7348)
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