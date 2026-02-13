No Russian attacks were recorded on four sections of the front line. A total of 142 combat engagements, - General Staff

Over the past day, 142 combat clashes between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes, using 23 missiles, 90 air strikes, and dropped 270 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7,045 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,281 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops, including 91 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Novoukrainka, Malynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Staromlynivka, Shevchenkivske, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, Holubkove, Danylivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kamianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Velyka Novosilka, Solodkovodne, and Mykolaivka.

Read more: AFU clear Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia region of Russian occupiers – 33rd Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated and one enemy ammunition depot.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 64 attacks over the past day, two of which involved the use of MLRS, and carried out one air strike, dropping three guided aerial bombs. One combat engagement was recorded during the day.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders' defensive lines 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Okhrimivka, Kolodiazne, Hrafske, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Rybalkyne, and Vovchansk.

Yesterday, there was one combat engagement in the Kupiansk direction, in the Pishchane area.

Read more: Village of Zaliznychne is under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Southern Defence Forces

The enemy attacked four times in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Stavky, Serednie, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Sviato-Pokrovsk, Yampil, Platonivka, and Zakitne yesterday.

No offensive actions by the invaders have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Read more: There were 113 combat engagements on front line: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Udachne, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and Ivanivka.

The enemy did not conduct any active assault operations in the Oleksandrivskyi direction.

Read more: Russian forces step up drone and artillery strikes in Huliaipole direction, Voloshyn says

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, and Rybne.

There were no enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,250,950 people (+800 per day), 11,667 tanks, 37,254 artillery systems, 24,028 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS