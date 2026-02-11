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Village of Zaliznychne is under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Southern Defence Forces
Ukrainian defenders control the village of Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
What is known?
"As for Zaliznychne, the Russians have already begun spreading information that they have taken control of this settlement. This information is not true, because our soldiers are holding Zaliznychne," he said.
Voloshin clarified that this refers to a small settlement near the railway station.
"It's a small railway station called Huliaipole, and the town itself is pretty small... but the whole area is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the spokesperson added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared the village of Kosivtseve in the Zaporizhzhia region from Russian occupiers.
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