Crews of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Lasar’s Group destroyed a BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system that had been firing at civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia.

Censor.NET reports that the operation was carried out in the area of responsibility of the 17th Army Corps in coordination with the 422nd Separate Combat Systems Battalion "Luftwaffe" and the 104th Unmanned Systems Center.

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"Lasar's " had been hunting this hardware for several months. As a result of a planned operation, the MLRS was detected and destroyed.

Heavy bomber drones from Lasar’s Group and FPV drones were used to destroy the BM-27 Uragan.

After the initial strikes on the immobilized target, it was finished off by adjacent units.

The detonation of the equipment is shown in detail in the video.

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