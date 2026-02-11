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News Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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AFU clear Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia region of Russian occupiers – 33rd Separate Assault Regiment

Troops of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment cleared the village of Kosivtseve in the Zaporizhzhia region of Russian occupiers.

The troops said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment is conducting search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations in a designated direction. As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtseve in the Zaporizhzhia region has been cleared of Russian occupiers.

The settlement is under the full control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Nykyforivka and Bondarne in Donetsk region - under control of Defense Forces, - Operation Task Force "East"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia region: what is known?

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Zaporizhzhia region (2089) military actions (3345) Zaporizkyy district (361) Kosivtseve (1)
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