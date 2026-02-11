AFU clear Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia region of Russian occupiers – 33rd Separate Assault Regiment

Troops of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment cleared the village of Kosivtseve in the Zaporizhzhia region of Russian occupiers.

The troops said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment is conducting search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations in a designated direction. As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtseve in the Zaporizhzhia region has been cleared of Russian occupiers.

The settlement is under the full control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Nykyforivka and Bondarne in Donetsk region - under control of Defense Forces, - Operation Task Force "East"