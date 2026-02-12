There were 113 combat engagements on front line: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on Wednesday, 11 February, there have been 113 combat clashes on the front line. The defence forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' plans for an offensive and exhausting their combat potential.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched three missile strikes, using five missiles, 70 air strikes, and dropped 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,231 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,583 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas today.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and towards the settlements of Hrafske and Okhrimivka. Ukrainian units repelled three attacks , and three more combat clashes are currently ongoing.

, and three more combat clashes are currently ongoing. No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Kupiansk direction.

Read more: There were 47 combat engagements on front line: Defence Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped four attacks in the area of the settlement of Tverdokhlibove and in the direction of Lyman and Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of the village of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Platonivka. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka and Nove Shakhove. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 36 occupiers and wounded 25 in this direction. They destroyed:

41 unmanned aerial vehicles,

one artillery system,

three motor vehicles,

five units of special equipment.

Five artillery systems, two UAV control points, three vehicles, and 18 enemy personnel shelters were also hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the Zlahoda area and towards Ivanivka. The settlements of Havrylivka, Novoselivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Orly were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Read more: Ukrainian troops repel 108 enemy attacks, thwart Russia’s offensive plans – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers attacked 15 times – in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka, and in the direction of Zaliznychne and Tsvitkove. In some locations, fighting continues to this day. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Hirke, and Barvinivka.

– in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka, and in the direction of Zaliznychne and Tsvitkove. In some locations, fighting continues to this day. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Hirke, and Barvinivka. The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction. Novooleksandrivka, Veselianka, and Yurivka were hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action and launched an air strike on the settlement of Vesele.

Read more: Russian forces step up drone and artillery strikes in Huliaipole direction, Voloshyn says