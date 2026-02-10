Ukrainian troops repel 108 enemy attacks, thwart Russia’s offensive plans – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are actively countering Russian occupiers’ attacks to disrupt their offensive plans and wear down their combat potential.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Overall situation

Since the start of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used:

67 airstrikes, dropping 192 guided aerial bombs;

3,230 kamikaze drones;

2,344 strikes on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops.

North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions

5 airstrikes, with 14 aerial bombs dropped;

75 strikes, including 4 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: 74 combat engagements already recorded along front. Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

South Slobozhanskyi direction

The enemy assaulted Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Prylipka;

Three attacks were repelled.

Kupiansk direction

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Lyman direction

Five attacks near Stavky, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Dibrova were halted.

Read more: Enemy depot, manpower concentration area, and UAV control point were hit, - General Staff

Sloviansk direction

Five assaults in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Ozerne were repelled;

Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Kramatorsk direction

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,246,330 people (+1,040 per day), 11,651 tanks, 37,044 artillery systems, 24,010 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Kostiantynivka direction

Nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk direction

30 attacks in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Novyi Donbas, and Hryshyne;

33 occupiers were eliminated and 32 were wounded;

63 drones, 3 quad bikes, 6 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment, 1 tank, 2 artillery systems, 1 gun, 11 automotive vehicles and 2 units of special equipment, 1 UAV control point, and 16 personnel shelters were destroyed.

Read more: 62 combat engagements reported on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Oleksandrivka direction

Two attacks toward Ivanivka and Zelenyi Hai were repelled;

Bratske came under an airstrike.

Huliaipole direction

12 attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Rybne, Luhivske, and Zaliznychne;

Airstrikes on Hirke, Tersyanka, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, and Verkhnia Tersa;

Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: 56 combat engagements recorded along front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions

There were no offensive actions;

Airstrikes were carried out on the settlements of Veselianka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporozhets, and Kozatske.

"Our units continue to successfully repel enemy attacks in all directions," the General Staff said.

Earlier, we reported that the Defense Forces detected and hit a ruscists’ multiple launch rocket system in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Read more: Russian Airborne Forces command post in Kursk, ammunition depot and containers with 6,000 FPV drones have been hit, - General Staff