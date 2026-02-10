Ukrainian troops repel 108 enemy attacks, thwart Russia’s offensive plans – General Staff
Ukraine’s Defense Forces are actively countering Russian occupiers’ attacks to disrupt their offensive plans and wear down their combat potential.
Censor.NET reports that this was stated by the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Overall situation
Since the start of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used:
- 67 airstrikes, dropping 192 guided aerial bombs;
- 3,230 kamikaze drones;
- 2,344 strikes on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops.
North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions
- 5 airstrikes, with 14 aerial bombs dropped;
- 75 strikes, including 4 from multiple launch rocket systems.
South Slobozhanskyi direction
- The enemy assaulted Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Prylipka;
- Three attacks were repelled.
Kupiansk direction
- The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
Lyman direction
- Five attacks near Stavky, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Dibrova were halted.
Sloviansk direction
- Five assaults in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Ozerne were repelled;
- Two combat engagements are ongoing.
Kramatorsk direction
- The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
Kostiantynivka direction
- Nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Novopavlivka.
Pokrovsk direction
- 30 attacks in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Novyi Donbas, and Hryshyne;
- 33 occupiers were eliminated and 32 were wounded;
- 63 drones, 3 quad bikes, 6 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment, 1 tank, 2 artillery systems, 1 gun, 11 automotive vehicles and 2 units of special equipment, 1 UAV control point, and 16 personnel shelters were destroyed.
Oleksandrivka direction
- Two attacks toward Ivanivka and Zelenyi Hai were repelled;
- Bratske came under an airstrike.
Huliaipole direction
- 12 attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Rybne, Luhivske, and Zaliznychne;
- Airstrikes on Hirke, Tersyanka, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, and Verkhnia Tersa;
- Two combat engagements are ongoing.
Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions
- There were no offensive actions;
- Airstrikes were carried out on the settlements of Veselianka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporozhets, and Kozatske.
"Our units continue to successfully repel enemy attacks in all directions," the General Staff said.
Earlier, we reported that the Defense Forces detected and hit a ruscists’ multiple launch rocket system in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
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