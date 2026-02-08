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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,246,330 people (+1,040 per day), 11,651 tanks, 37,044 artillery systems, 24,010 armored personnel carriers

destruction of a Russian cannon

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,246,330 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 8, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel - approximately 1,246,330 (+1,040) individuals
  • tanks - 11,651 (+1) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 24,010 (+1) units.
  • artillery systems - 37,044 (+8) units.
  • MLRS - 1,637 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,295 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 127,549 (+468) units.
  • winged missiles - 4,269 (+24) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 77,439 (+60) units.
  • special equipment - 4,069 (+5) units.

Watch more: Russians were transporting mortar on their vehicle, but pilots from 14th Mechanised Brigade caught up with them and destroyed two targets with single strike. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Read more: Enemy "Uragan" systems, UAV control points, manpower concentrations and FPV drone production centres were hit, - General Staff.

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Russian Army (11851) Armed Forces HQ (5159) liquidation (3056)
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