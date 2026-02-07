Enemy "Uragan" systems, UAV control points, manpower concentrations and FPV drone production centres were hit, - General Staff

On the night of 5 to 6 February, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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"Uragan" destroyed

In particular, as noted, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, in the area of Novomayorske, the enemy's Uragan multiple launch rocket system was destroyed. And in the area of Chasiv Yar, enemy manpower concentrations were destroyed.

Watch more: Minus occupiers’ Nona self-propelled guns and Grad multiple rocket launchers: combat operations by fighters of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

UAV control point hit

"In the Zaporizhzhia region, our soldiers struck enemy forces in the Rivnopillia area; the enemy's UAV control centre in the Huliaipole area and a logistics depot in the Rivne area were also hit. In addition, in the area of Komysh-Zoria, the enemy's FPV drone production and pilot training centre was hit," the General Staff added.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to take targeted action to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities and combat potential," the statement said.

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