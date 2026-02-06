Combat operations in severe frost: artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroy enemy guns. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed another batch of enemy guns.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a statement by the brigade.

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Despite the severe frosts, the enemy continues its attempts to seize Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian artillerymen demonstrate coordinated work and accuracy during fire strikes.

Another batch of enemy artillery destroyed

The video shows the work of fighters from the 44th separate artillery brigade, who successfully destroyed enemy artillery. This equipment will never again pose a threat to Ukrainian defenders.

"Our soldiers are acting in a coordinated and decisive manner. Every shot is a defence of our land," the brigade emphasised.

Ukrainian artillerymen continue to carry out tasks to maintain defence capabilities and eliminate enemy forces, despite difficult weather conditions.

Earlier,artillerymen of the 44th Brigade destroyed three enemy guns and an ammunition depot.

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