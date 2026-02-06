62 combat engagements reported on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The number of enemy attacks on the front today stands at 62.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on February 6, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

Ukraine’s border areas continue to suffer from Russian shelling. A number of settlements were hit today, including:

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 51 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including one with a multiple launch rocket system. It carried out two air strikes using seven guided aerial bombs.

Read more: General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms Russians face serious problems at front after Starlink blocking

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the village of Prylipka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted no offensive actions in the Kupiansk direction.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the invaders toward Drobyshove, Stavky, and Lyman. One enemy attempt to improve its position is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russians attempted to advance on our troops’ positions toward Yampil, Platonivka, and Kryva Luka. One of the three combat engagements is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the adversary conducted no offensive actions.

Read more: 140 combat clashes reported on the front, including 27 in Pokrovsk direction and 22 in Huliaipole direction, General Staff says

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers carried out nine offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Sofiivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of Vilne, Zatyshok, Novyi Donbas, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhordne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times toward Ivanivka and Zlahoda. There are currently no active combat engagements. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Pokrovske.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole and toward Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, Pryluky, and Staroukrainka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes in the areas of Samiilivka, Voskresenka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zalizne, Kamianka, and Barvinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions once in the area of Prymorske.

Read more: 140 combat clashes reported on the front, including 27 in Pokrovsk direction and 22 in Huliaipole direction, General Staff says

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far.