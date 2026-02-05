140 combat clashes reported on the front, including 27 in Pokrovsk direction and 22 in Huliaipole direction, General Staff says

Since the start of the day, 140 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy has been most active in assaulting positions in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

This was stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the frontline situation as of 10:00 p.m. on February 5, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 55 airstrikes and dropped 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,130 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,315 strikes on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack today. The enemy carried out 66 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions, most of them in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the Kupiansk direction, near the settlement of Zahryzove and toward Kupiansk.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops halted eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve and Zarichne, and toward Stavky and Dibrova. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance, near the settlement of Dronivka and toward Zakitne and Platonivka. Three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders 17 times today near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and Kleban-Byk, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka.

Read more: Series of strikes were carried out on infrastructure of Kapustin Yar training ground, from which Russian Federation launched Oreshnik

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka and Novyi Donbas. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations.

By preliminary estimates, today in this direction our troops killed 53 occupiers and wounded 37; destroyed 18 UAVs, three units of motor vehicles and seven units of special equipment. A self-propelled artillery system was also hit, as well as five units of motor vehicles, two units of special equipment, two UAV control points and 12 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units halted three attacks by the occupiers near Zlahoda and toward Oleksandrohrad. Zelena Dolyna, Levadne and Orly came under airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 attacks by the occupiers took place — in the areas of Huliaipole and Myrne, and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka and Zelene. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Hirke, Kopani and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Prymorske. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Shevchenkivske and Novoandriivka.

Read more: 56 combat engagements recorded along front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their position.