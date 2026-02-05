56 combat engagements recorded along front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 56 combat engagements have taken place along the front. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians made 21 attempts to push back Ukrainian troops.

This is stated in the General Staff’s report on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on February 5, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas near settlements, including:

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions, most of them in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy made one attempt to advance, 43 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance toward Kupiansk; the engagement is currently ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobyshcheve and Zarichne, and toward Stavky and Dibrova. One engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians twice attempted to advance on our troops’ positions toward Zakitne.

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted no offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

Read more: S-400 radar, EW assets and UAV control centre of Russian Federation struck by Defence Forces, - General Staff of AFU

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 21 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne and Filiia, and toward Novopidhhorodne, Novopavlivka and Novyi Donbas. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 15 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the area of Zlahoda and toward Oleksandrohrad. One engagement is currently ongoing. Zelena Dolyna, Levadne and Orly came under air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

Combat in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole and Myrne, and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne and Pryluky. One engagement is still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Hirke, Kopani and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,243,840 people (+770 per day), 11,642 tanks, 36,975 artillery systems, 23,996 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.