The defence forces struck a logistics hub, a concentration of manpower, UAV control points and electronic warfare assets of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the invaders' facilities in the occupied territories and in Russia were attacked.

Occupied territories

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, enemy forces were attacked at the "Prymorskyi Posad" training ground near the village of Prymorskyi Posad.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, a Russian 300 mm 9K515 "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system was hit. This MLRS was developed as a light and versatile version of the "Smerch" system and can hit targets at a distance of up to 120 km.

In the occupied Donetsk region, near the settlement of Makiivka, a Russian logistics hub was attacked.

Watch more: Sicheslav paratroopers of 25th Brigade destroys enemy SPG in central Myrnohrad with single FPV drone. VIDEO

Russia

Yesterday, a strike was also carried out on the UAV control point of a unit from the "Akhmat" special regiment in the area of Kucherov, Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation. The target was hit.

In the Bryansk Oblast, the Russian Federation, in the area of Kistyor, an enemy electronic warfare station was hit.

The destruction of an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system radar station by strike UAVs on 4 February 2026 near the village of Krasnoye in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was also confirmed.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions, most of them in Pokrovsk, - General Staff