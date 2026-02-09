74 combat engagements already recorded along front. Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff
The enemy continues attempts to strike deep into Ukrainian territory. The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on them. Since the start of the day, February 9, 74 combat engagements have already taken place along the front line.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff’s press center.
Shelling
According to the report, shelling of border areas continues. A number of settlements were hit today, including Yasna Poliana in Chernihiv region; Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Budky, Rohizne, Doroshivka, Seredyna-Buda, Novoivanivka, Kucherivka, Holyshivske, Kharkivka, Bunyachyne, Tovstodubove, and Sorokyne in Sumy region.
Situation in the North
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 34 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian units. One combat engagement took place.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times toward the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Pishchane and Dovhenke. Combat engagements are ongoing.
Situation in the East
- According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled attempts by the invaders to advance toward Drobyshcheve and Novoselivka. One attack is ongoing.
- In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions toward Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonivka. One of seven combat engagements is ongoing.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Stupochky.
- In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka, and Illinivka. One attack is ongoing.
- In the Pokrovsk direction since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 32 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Sofiivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure, with 29 attacks already repelled.
Situation in the South
- In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked toward Novokhatske. There are currently no active combat engagements. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Kolomiitsi and Lisne.
- In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Zahirne, and Sviatopetrivka. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Dibrova, Charivne, and Vozdvyzhivka.
- In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions once in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.
- The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Prydniprovskyi direction.
- No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions. Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.
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