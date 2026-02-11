There were 47 combat engagements on front line: Defence Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on Wednesday, 11 February, there have been 47 combat clashes on the front line.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy fired artillery from Russian territory at populated areas, including Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Budky, Ryzivka, Ulanove, Seredyna-Buda, and Khodyne in Sumy Oblast.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units.

Read more: Ukrainian troops repel 108 enemy attacks, thwart Russia’s offensive plans – General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Hrafske and Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Hrafske and Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing. No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Kupiansk direction at this time.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders towards Lyman and Stavky. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians made five attempts to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of the village of Dronivka and towards Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Novopavlivka. The defence forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the Zlahoda area and towards Ivanivka. Havrylivka, Novoselivka, and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

Read more: Village of Zaliznychne is under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Southern Defence Forces

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka, and in the direction of Zaliznychne and Tsvitkove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, and Hirke. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka, and in the direction of Zaliznychne and Tsvitkove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, and Hirke. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction. Novooleksandrivka and Veselianka were hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive operation and launched an air strike on the settlement of Vesele.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other areas.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Russia is attempting to advance further in Pokrovsk. There are attempts to storm Hryshyne, - AAF