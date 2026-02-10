Russia is attempting to advance further in Pokrovsk. There are attempts to storm Hryshyne, - AAF

Clashes between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers continue in certain areas of northern Pokrovsk.

This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk

Thus, Russian troops are attempting to advance further in Pokrovsk, using infantry assault groups supported by unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Fighting continues in certain areas of the northern part of the city," they noted.

Watch more: Soldiers of Spartan brigade repelled occupiers’ assault in Pokrovsk direction and eliminated company of Russian troops. VIDEO

Hryshyne

The occupiers are also gathering in the north-western part of Pokrovsk and are increasingly directing their infantry towards Hryshyne.

"In particular, the enemy is attempting to storm the settlement from the east, north and south, acting in small groups and trying to infiltrate between the positions of the Defence Forces," said the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

In total, last week the Ukrainian military killed and wounded 386 occupiers. This is almost 25% more than in the previous period.

Watch more: Artillery of 147th Brigade eliminated Russian SRG north of Pokrovsk with single precise strike. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that the situation in the Pokrovsk area was deteriorating and that the city was "about to fall into the hands" of the enemy.

Watch more: Leopard tank eliminates remnants of enemy infantry on eastern outskirts of Hryshyne. VIDEO