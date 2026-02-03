Leopard tank eliminates remnants of enemy infantry on eastern outskirts of Hryshyne

Leopard 155th SMB destroyed the remnants of enemy infantry on the eastern outskirts of Hryshyne.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

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Details

As noted, the enemy managed to break through to the settlement after an unsuccessful mechanised assault in the direction of Hryshyne last week.

"Some of the Russians tried to gain a foothold on the eastern outskirts of the village and then use the buildings to get behind the Ukrainian units. The remaining occupiers were detected in time thanks to the cooperation of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv with other adjacent units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces," the report said.

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The crew of a Leopard 2 tank was called in to destroy the enemy

Therefore, to destroy the enemy, the 155th Mechanised Brigade decided to deploy the crew of a Leopard 2 tank.

The tank struck the enemy, who was hiding in residential buildings and farm buildings.

The remnants of the enemy infantry, which broke through after the assault, were eliminated.

A first-person video shows the combat operations of the 155th Mechanised Brigade's tank crew on the eastern outskirts of Hryshyne.