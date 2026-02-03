Defence Forces struck FPV training centre and Russian electronic warfare station, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces struck an FPV training centre, a concentration of manpower, and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

FPV training centre

On the night of 3 February, in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, near the settlement of Komysh-Zoria, a training centre for pilots and the production of FPV drones belonging to the invaders was hit.

A concentration of Russian forces in the Khliborobne area of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region was also hit.

On 2 February, enemy forces were also hit in the area of Terebreno in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Drone operators of 429th Achilles Brigade destroyed more than 100 occupiers’ UAVs in month. VIDEO

Electronic warfare station

In the occupied Donetsk region, near the settlement of Baranivka, a Russian electronic warfare station was destroyed.

Watch more: Hart brigade beats back assaults, eliminates 51 occupiers in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Clarification

Based on the results of previous operations, the destruction of the enemy's TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower system, hit on 2 February 2026 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, has been confirmed.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage are being clarified.

Watch more: 77th Brigade eliminated enemy infantry groups in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO