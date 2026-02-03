Defence Forces struck FPV training centre and Russian electronic warfare station, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian defence forces struck an FPV training centre, a concentration of manpower, and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
FPV training centre
On the night of 3 February, in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, near the settlement of Komysh-Zoria, a training centre for pilots and the production of FPV drones belonging to the invaders was hit.
A concentration of Russian forces in the Khliborobne area of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region was also hit.
On 2 February, enemy forces were also hit in the area of Terebreno in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
Electronic warfare station
In the occupied Donetsk region, near the settlement of Baranivka, a Russian electronic warfare station was destroyed.
Clarification
Based on the results of previous operations, the destruction of the enemy's TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower system, hit on 2 February 2026 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, has been confirmed.
Enemy losses and the extent of damage are being clarified.
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