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77th Brigade eliminated enemy infantry groups in Kupiansk direction
In the Kupiansk direction, pilots of the 77th Separate Airborne Naddniprianska Brigade eliminated Russian military personnel who were attempting to advance in this direction.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy is trying to advance in infantry groups, but drone operators detect and kill the enemy in time.
In particular, the footage shows:
- Six ruscists were killed by UAVs,
- two were blown up by a mine,
- an electronic warfare device,
- a drone.
"The work continues. The direction is under control," the fighters add under the published video on their Telegram channel.
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