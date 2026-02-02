Drone operators of 429th Achilles Brigade destroyed more than 100 occupiers’ UAVs in month
Unmanned systems forces carry out systematic detection, identification and destruction of enemy strike and reconnaissance UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Brigade have destroyed more than 100 air targets this month alone.
"Intercepting and destroying enemy UAVs significantly reduces their ability to conduct aerial reconnaissance and adjust artillery fire, as well as limiting their ability to strike rear facilities and Defence Forces positions," the comments under the video add.
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