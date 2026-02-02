ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7410 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Repelling assault
2 396 1

Bomber drones of 43rd brigade repel assault, destroy occupiers’ "armored turtle"

Ukrainian defenders of the 43rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a ruscist assault in their area of responsibility using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy tried to break through to the brigade’s positions, but UAVs stopped an "armored turtle" for the subsequent destruction of the equipment.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

After the advance was halted, the footage shows pilots striking with heavy munitions dropped from bomber drones.

Watch more: Minus 63 ruscists and 390 UAVs in town of Chasiv Yar: combat operations of 24th Brigade. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier kills Russian infantryman with single small-arms shot. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11806) assaul (257) elimination (7278) 43rd Artillery Brigade (12) drones (4535)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 