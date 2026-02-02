Ukrainian defenders of the 43rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a ruscist assault in their area of responsibility using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy tried to break through to the brigade’s positions, but UAVs stopped an "armored turtle" for the subsequent destruction of the equipment.

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After the advance was halted, the footage shows pilots striking with heavy munitions dropped from bomber drones.

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